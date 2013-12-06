Asian Sesame Guacamole

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
A great culinary mash-up, guacamole gets a dose of Asian flavor with soy sauce and some toasted sesame seeds. Slideshow: Perfect Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the red onion, lime juice, soy sauce, sesame seed oil, sesame seeds, cilantro, and pepper. Season with additional salt if desired.
Step 2
Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate, and serve preferably within 24 hours.
