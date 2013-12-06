Asian Sesame Guacamole
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

A great culinary mash-up, guacamole gets a dose of Asian flavor with soy sauce and some toasted sesame seeds. Slideshow: Perfect Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large ripe Hass avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped out
  • 1/4 medium red onion, minced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the red onion, lime juice, soy sauce, sesame seed oil, sesame seeds, cilantro, and pepper. Season with additional salt if desired.

Step 2    

Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate, and serve preferably within 24 hours.

