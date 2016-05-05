Asian Pork Noodles with Spinach
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
June 2016

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun uses spaghetti as the base for her Thai-inspired pork stir-fry, which is bright and satisfying. Slideshow: More Fast Asian Noodle Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces spaghetti, broken into 3-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 8 ounces curly spinach (8 packed cups)
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Chopped basil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the pork, garlic and ginger and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pasta, fish sauce, lime juice and spinach; season with salt and pepper and toss well. Transfer to bowls, garnish with basil and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Ripe, fruit-forward, dry German Riesling.

