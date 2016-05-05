Asian Pork Noodles with Spinach

© Eva Kolenko
Food & Wine’s Kay Chun uses spaghetti as the base for her Thai-inspired pork stir-fry, which is bright and satisfying. Slideshow: More Fast Asian Noodle Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain.
Step 2
In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the pork, garlic and ginger and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pasta, fish sauce, lime juice and spinach; season with salt and pepper and toss well. Transfer to bowls, garnish with basil and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Ripe, fruit-forward, dry German Riesling.
