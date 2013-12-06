Asian Coleslaw with Miso-Mustard Dressing

In a bowl, combine the vinegar, sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the celery leaves; toss to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2

In a bowl, mix the mustard, mayonnaise and miso. Add the cabbages and celery ribs and toss to coat; season with salt. Transfer the slaw to a serving bowl. Top with the celery leaves and serve.