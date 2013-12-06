Asian Coleslaw with Miso-Mustard Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Marcia Kiesel
August 2010

Marcia Kiesel tosses cabbage and celery in a creamy dressing, then cleverly garnishes the slaw with quick-brined celery leaves.    Make-Ahead Picnic Salads  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt
  • 1 cup celery leaves
  • 5 tablespoons honey mustard
  • 5 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup yellow miso paste
  • 1 1/2 pounds green cabbage, finely shredded
  • 1/2 pound red cabbage, finely shredded
  • 6 large celery ribs, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the vinegar, sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the celery leaves; toss to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a bowl, mix the mustard, mayonnaise and miso. Add the cabbages and celery ribs and toss to coat; season with salt. Transfer the slaw to a serving bowl. Top with the celery leaves and serve.

Notes

One serving 121 cal, 12 gm carb, 7 gm fat, .9 gm sat fat, 2 gm protein, 3 gm fiber.

