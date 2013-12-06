Asian Coleslaw
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
30 MIN
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2014

This coleslaw gets an Asian flair from fresh Thai basil, soy sauce, ginger and peanuts. Slideshow: Terrific Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups thinly sliced napa cabbage
  • 1/2 medium red onion, sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped Thai basil
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon grated or minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoon brown sugar
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup chopped roasted peanuts

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, red onion, and basil.

In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lime juice, ginger, sesame seed oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill and garnish with the peanuts just before serving.

