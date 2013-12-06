Asian Coleslaw

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This coleslaw gets an Asian flair from fresh Thai basil, soy sauce, ginger and peanuts. Slideshow: Terrific Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, red onion, and basil.
Step 2
In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lime juice, ginger, sesame seed oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, and pepper.
Step 3
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill and garnish with the peanuts just before serving.
