Arugula-and-Squash Salad

Chef April Bloomfield spices up sweet roasted winter squash with a mix of marjoram, garlic, coriander and cinnamon. It becomes the focal point of her peppery arugula salad that also includes pine nuts, pomegranate and pecorino. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a mini food processor, pulse the marjoram with the garlic, coriander, cinnamon and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt until finely chopped. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the squash and toss to coat, then scrape onto the prepared baking sheet. Roast for about 40 minutes, tossing once, until tender and golden. Let cool.
Meanwhile, place the pine nuts in a pie plate and toast for about 6 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Let cool.
Scrape the squash back into the large bowl and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the toasted pine nuts, the pomegranate seeds and cayenne and gently toss to combine. Add the arugula and the remaining 1 tablespoon each of olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and toss to combine. Arrange the salad on a platter. Top with the pecorino, drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and serve.
