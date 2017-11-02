Arugula-and-Squash Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a mini food processor, pulse the marjoram with the garlic, coriander, cinnamon and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt until finely chopped. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the squash and toss to coat, then scrape onto the prepared baking sheet. Roast for about 40 minutes, tossing once, until tender and golden. Let cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, place the pine nuts in a pie plate and toast for about 6 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Let cool.