Artichoke and Taggiasca Olive Salad with Parmigiano-Reggiano
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ethan Stowell

Stowell’s fresh artichoke salad gets intense flavor from mint and buttery, tender Taggiasca olives. He uses olives packed in their own oil from the Italian importer Ritrovo but says you can make the salad with your favorite olives. More Artichoke Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 2 lemons, halved
  • 4 large artichokes (about 4 pounds)
  • 1 cup pitted Taggiasca or Niçoise olives
  • 1/4 cup mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • One 4-ounce wedge of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large bowl with water and squeeze in the juice from the lemon halves. Work with 1 artichoke at a time: Trim the stem, then, using a serrated knife, cut off the top third of the artichoke. Pull off all of the tough outer leaves until only the tender, pale leaves remain. Quarter the artichoke lengthwise and scrape out the furry choke. Add the artichoke quarters to the lemon water and cover with a plate to keep them submerged. Repeat with the remaining 3 artichokes. 

Step 2    

Fill another large bowl with ice water. Cook the artichokes in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until they are tender in the center, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer the artichokes to the ice bath to cool. Drain and pat the artichokes dry; wipe out the bowl.

Step 3    

In the bowl, combine the artichokes with the olives, mint, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Transfer to a platter. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the cheese over the salad and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up