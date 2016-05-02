Artichoke and Taggiasca Olive Salad with Parmigiano-Reggiano

Stowell’s fresh artichoke salad gets intense flavor from mint and buttery, tender Taggiasca olives. He uses olives packed in their own oil from the Italian importer Ritrovo but says you can make the salad with your favorite olives. More Artichoke Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook.
How to Make It
Fill a large bowl with water and squeeze in the juice from the lemon halves. Work with 1 artichoke at a time: Trim the stem, then, using a serrated knife, cut off the top third of the artichoke. Pull off all of the tough outer leaves until only the tender, pale leaves remain. Quarter the artichoke lengthwise and scrape out the furry choke. Add the artichoke quarters to the lemon water and cover with a plate to keep them submerged. Repeat with the remaining 3 artichokes.
Fill another large bowl with ice water. Cook the artichokes in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until they are tender in the center, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer the artichokes to the ice bath to cool. Drain and pat the artichokes dry; wipe out the bowl.
In the bowl, combine the artichokes with the olives, mint, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Transfer to a platter. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the cheese over the salad and serve.
