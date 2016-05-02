Artichoke and Taggiasca Olive Salad with Parmigiano-Reggiano

Step 1

Fill a large bowl with water and squeeze in the juice from the lemon halves. Work with 1 artichoke at a time: Trim the stem, then, using a serrated knife, cut off the top third of the artichoke. Pull off all of the tough outer leaves until only the tender, pale leaves remain. Quarter the artichoke lengthwise and scrape out the furry choke. Add the artichoke quarters to the lemon water and cover with a plate to keep them submerged. Repeat with the remaining 3 artichokes.