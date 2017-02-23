Arroz con Leche

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 7 cups of water and 1 tablespoon of the salt. Cover and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Uncover and continue cooking until the rice is tender, about 14 minutes. Drain well and rinse the rice with cold water. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2

Return the rice to the saucepan and add the whole milk, evaporated milk, sugar, cinnamon sticks, orange zest, vanilla and the remaining 2 teaspoons of the kosher salt. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally. Stir in the raisins and continue cooking over low heat, stirring frequently, until the rice is very tender and the pudding is thick, about 30 minutes. Discard the cinnamon sticks and the strips of orange zest. Stir in the sour cream. Serve the rice pudding warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with ground cinnamon and finely grated orange zest.