Arroz con Leche, a creamy and comforting rice pudding, is perfumed with cinnamon, finely grated orange zest and pure vanilla extract. Evaporated milk lends a caramel-like sweetness while sour cream offers a tangy finish. Cooking the rice before simmering it with the milks, sugar and aromatics guarantees perfectly tender rice suspended in a thick, creamy pudding. We like our arroz con leche served warm, but it is equally delicious cold, straight from the fridge. Slideshow: More Rice Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup long grain white rice
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 1/2 cups whole milk
  • One 12-ounce can evaporated milk
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • Two 2 1/2-inch cinnamon sticks
  • Three 4-inch strips of orange zest, removed with a vegetable peeler
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • Ground cinnamon and finely grated orange zest, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 7 cups of water and 1 tablespoon of the salt. Cover and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Uncover and continue cooking until the rice is tender, about 14 minutes. Drain well and rinse the rice with cold water. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2    

Return the rice to the saucepan and add the whole milk, evaporated milk, sugar, cinnamon sticks, orange zest, vanilla and the remaining 2 teaspoons of the kosher salt. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally. Stir in the raisins and continue cooking over low heat, stirring frequently, until the rice is very tender and the pudding is thick, about 30 minutes. Discard the cinnamon sticks and the strips of orange zest. Stir in the sour cream. Serve the rice pudding warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with ground cinnamon and finely grated orange zest.

Make Ahead

The rice pudding can be refrigerated for 2 days.

