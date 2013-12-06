Armagnac Sidecar

À Côté • Oakland, California More robust and pungent than Cognac, Armagnac makes this a brawnier version of the traditionally smooth Sidecar. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with the lemon wedge; coat lightly with sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add all of the remaining ingredients except the lemon wheel. Shake well. Strain into the glass; garnish with the lemon wheel.
