Armagnac  Chocolate Truffles 

Author Name: lawyerjen

Review Body: The good news: the truffles are delicious, and the combination of textures is fantastic. I made 1/2 of the recipe as written, but also added some very finely diced prunes that had soaked in Armagnac for several days. The Armagnac flavor was quite subtle, but lovely--I'm curious to try the recipe using other liqueurs. However, I had problems when I went to dip the truffles. My first few attempts at following the process as written were disastrous--when I dipped the chocolate-coated truffles in the cocoa powder, they lost their shape and dripped chocolate into the cocoa powder. However, when I dipped all the truffles in the melted chocolate, waited a few minutes for them to set, and then dipped them in the cocoa, they came out beautifully. They seemed to work best when the melted chocolate was at 90 degrees, and the coating produced at that temperature had a nice snap and sheen.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-01-09