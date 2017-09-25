Arctic Char with Soba  and Green Beans 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the chicken stock, soy sauce, honey and mirin and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced to a glaze, about 12 minutes. Let the glaze cool slightly.

Step 2 Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green beans until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain the greens beans well and pat them dry.

Step 3 In the saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the soba until al dente, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and cool under cold running water, then pat dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, toss the soba with the lime juice, sesame oil and 3 tablespoons of the glaze. Fold in the green beans, radishes, romaine, the 1/2 cup of basil and the sliced scallion and season with salt and pepper.