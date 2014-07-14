Arctic Char with Charmoula
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jessica Koslow
August 2014

This roasted garlic charmoula—a classic North African marinade and sauce packed with fresh herbs and spices—is excellent with a rich fish, such as arctic char or salmon. Plus: F&W's Ultimate Guide to Fish and Seafood

Ingredients

  • 3 unpeeled garlic cloves
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green olives
  • 1 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • Kosher salt
  • Four 5-ounce, skin-on arctic char or salmon fillets
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the garlic over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the skins blacken, 7 to 8 minutes. Let cool slightly; discard the skins.

Step 2    

In a food processor, puree 1/3 cup of the oil, the garlic, parsley, cilantro, olives, lemon juice, cumin and paprika until smooth. Transfer the charmoula to a bowl and season with salt.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper and place it skin side down in the skillet. Cook the fish over moderately high heat until the skin is golden, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish and cook just until it flakes easily, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain briefly on paper towels. Serve the fish with the charmoula.

Make Ahead

The charmoula can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up