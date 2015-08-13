Arborio Rice Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the rice in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until al dente, about 18 minutes. Add the peas and cook for 1 minute, then drain. Rinse the rice and peas under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain very well and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cover the eggs with water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain, then cool the eggs under running water. Peel and quarter the eggs.