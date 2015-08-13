Arborio Rice Salad
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Katie Parla
September 2015

Simple cold dishes like this rice salad are very popular in Rome in the summer. Katie Parla adds all sorts of delicious ingredients, but she says any combination you like works here. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups arborio rice, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup fresh or thawed frozen peas (5 ounces)
  • 3 large eggs
  • 5 ounces scamorza or smoked mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (1 cup)
  • 5 ounces mortadella, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (1 cup)
  • 4 ounces cherry tomatoes, quartered (3/4 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped capers
  • One 5-ounce can good-quality oil-packed tuna, drained and flaked
  • 4 drained canned or thawed frozen artichoke hearts, thinly sliced lengthwise 
  • 1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives (4 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup chopped celery leaves
  • 1/3 cup chopped basil
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the rice in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until al dente, about 18 minutes. Add the peas and cook for 1 minute, then drain. Rinse the rice and peas under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain very well and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cover the eggs with water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain, then cool the eggs under running water. Peel and quarter the eggs.

Step 3    

Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the eggs, to the rice in the bowl and mix well. Garnish the salad with the eggs, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A peach-scented, medium-bodied Tuscan white.

