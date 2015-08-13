Arborio Rice Salad

Simple cold dishes like this rice salad are very popular in Rome in the summer. Katie Parla adds all sorts of delicious ingredients, but she says any combination you like works here. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the rice in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until al dente, about 18 minutes. Add the peas and cook for 1 minute, then drain. Rinse the rice and peas under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain very well and transfer to a large bowl.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cover the eggs with water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain, then cool the eggs under running water. Peel and quarter the eggs.
Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the eggs, to the rice in the bowl and mix well. Garnish the salad with the eggs, season with salt and pepper and serve.
Suggested Pairing
