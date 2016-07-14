Aquavit and Fresh Tomato Bloody Mary
To get the richest flavor for your Bloody Mary mix, use superripe, heavy red tomatoes. If you can’t find adequate vine-ripened tomatoes, use red cherry tomatoes in their place. Slideshow: More Bloody Mary Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds ripe red tomatoes
  • One 9-inch English cucumber, peeled and chopped (2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms, crumbled
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Ice
  • 1 cup aquavit or vodka (optional)
  • Dill sprigs, cucumber slices and lemon wedges, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the tomatoes with the cucumber, dill, horseradish, lemon juice and dried mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Strain the mix through a fine-mesh sieve set over a pitcher, pressing on the solids. You should have 3 cups of Bloody Mary mix.

Step 2    

For each drink, fill a cocktail shaker with ice and shake 3/4 cup Bloody Mary mix with 1/4 cup of aquavit or vodka, if using. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a dill sprig, cucumber slice and lemon wedge and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The Bloody Mary mix can be refrigerated overnight.

