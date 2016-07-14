Aquavit and Fresh Tomato Bloody Mary

To get the richest flavor for your Bloody Mary mix, use superripe, heavy red tomatoes. If you can’t find adequate vine-ripened tomatoes, use red cherry tomatoes in their place. Slideshow: More Bloody Mary Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree the tomatoes with the cucumber, dill, horseradish, lemon juice and dried mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Strain the mix through a fine-mesh sieve set over a pitcher, pressing on the solids. You should have 3 cups of Bloody Mary mix.
For each drink, fill a cocktail shaker with ice and shake 3/4 cup Bloody Mary mix with 1/4 cup of aquavit or vodka, if using. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a dill sprig, cucumber slice and lemon wedge and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
Author Name: kalliVW
Review Body: Wow this is so refreshing! I once have bloody mary drink before when I went to Orlando in the beach..
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: CHIPIE
Review Body: This is a magic drink where you can keep in the freezer for up to 1 year! Just love this.. Thanks for the recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-24
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: This is definitely a drink I could use to impress people. Probably most people have never had a bloody mary.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-12