April’s Essential Burgers
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes four 6-ounce burgers
April Bloomfield
April 2016

For her new Manhattan restaurant Salvation Burger, April Bloomfield is using a secret blend of different cuts of beef; she created this version with home cooks on mind. The key to an extra-juicy burger is to ask your butcher for freshly ground meat with a good amount of fat. Don’t pack the meat too firmly or the burgers will be tough. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces ground fatty brisket (see Note)
  • 6 ounces ground short rib
  • 6 ounces ground bottom round
  • 6 ounces ground chuck
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned outside and medium-rare within, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack and let rest for 3 minutes, then set the burgers on the buns and serve.

Notes

Ground skirt steak can replace the ground brisket, the ground short rib or both.

Suggested Pairing

Claret.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up