April’s Essential Burgers

For her new Manhattan restaurant Salvation Burger, April Bloomfield is using a secret blend of different cuts of beef; she created this version with home cooks on mind. The key to an extra-juicy burger is to ask your butcher for freshly ground meat with a good amount of fat. Don’t pack the meat too firmly or the burgers will be tough. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned outside and medium-rare within, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack and let rest for 3 minutes, then set the burgers on the buns and serve.
Notes
Ground skirt steak can replace the ground brisket, the ground short rib or both.
Suggested Pairing
