April Showers Sour

To add texture and creaminess without the cream, Austin mixologist Justin Lavenue shakes a little bit of vanilla yogurt into this floral gin sour. “It has a tartness that can balance out a drink and make it light and refreshing,” he says. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

  • One 1-inch piece of fresh lemongrass (tender inner bulb)
  • 3/4 ounce Lavender Orgeat (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 ounces Old Tom gin
  • 1/2 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon honeysuckle powder (optional; see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon whole-milk vanilla yogurt
  • Ice
  • 3 drops of Peychaud’s bitters, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the lemongrass with the Lavender Orgeat. Add the gin, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, honeysuckle powder and yogurt.  Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the bitters.

Lavener Orgeat: In a liquid measuring cup, combine 1 ounce dried lavender with 4 ounces orgeat (almond-flavored syrup) and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the infused orgeat into a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 4 ounces.

Honeysuckle power is available at apothecaries and from amazon.com

