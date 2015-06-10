April Showers Sour

To add texture and creaminess without the cream, Austin mixologist Justin Lavenue shakes a little bit of vanilla yogurt into this floral gin sour. “It has a tartness that can balance out a drink and make it light and refreshing,” he says.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the lemongrass with the Lavender Orgeat. Add the gin, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, honeysuckle powder and yogurt. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the bitters.
Notes
Lavener Orgeat: In a liquid measuring cup, combine 1 ounce dried lavender with 4 ounces orgeat (almond-flavored syrup) and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the infused orgeat into a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 4 ounces.
Honeysuckle power is available at apothecaries and from amazon.com
