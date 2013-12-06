Pumpernickel and Salami Tea Sandwiches
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 4 1/2 DOZEN TEA SANDWICHES
Marcia Kiesel

These appealingly salty sandwiches are delicious with smoky tea, like Lapsang Souchang.  More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup minced chives
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Twelve 1/4-inch-thick slices pumpernickel bread, crusts removed
  • 6 ounces thinly sliced Genoa salami

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, blend the cream cheese with the chives and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

On a work surface, spread each slice of bread with 1 tablespoon of the chive cream cheese. Top 6 of the bread slices with 2 slices of salami. Spread 1 tablespoon of chive cream cheese over the salami and top with 2 salami slices. Close the sandwiches and cut in half lengthwise. Cut each length on the diagonal to make 1 1/2- to 2-inch diamond shaped sandwiches and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The sandwiches can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up