Pumpernickel and Salami Tea Sandwiches

These appealingly salty sandwiches are delicious with smoky tea, like Lapsang Souchang. More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, blend the cream cheese with the chives and season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
On a work surface, spread each slice of bread with 1 tablespoon of the chive cream cheese. Top 6 of the bread slices with 2 slices of salami. Spread 1 tablespoon of chive cream cheese over the salami and top with 2 salami slices. Close the sandwiches and cut in half lengthwise. Cut each length on the diagonal to make 1 1/2- to 2-inch diamond shaped sandwiches and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
The sandwiches can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 4 hours.
