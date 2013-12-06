Mushroom-Orzo Pilaf

As in risotto or rice pilaf, the orzo here gets toasted in oil first to give the dish added flavor. Fast Weekday Pastas
How to Make It
Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the mushrooms and leeks and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a bowl.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the prosciutto to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the prosciutto is lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the pasta and cook for 3 minutes longer. Stir in the mushrooms and leeks.
Add the water to the skillet, season the pasta with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the pasta is al dente and the liquid has been absorbed, about 15 minutes. Stir in the cheese and serve.
