Mushroom-Orzo Pilaf
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi
January 2012

As in risotto or rice pilaf, the orzo here gets toasted in oil first to give the dish added flavor.    Fast Weekday Pastas  

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/4 pounds mixed wild mushrooms
  • 3 small leeks, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 2 ounces prosciutto, sliced 1/4 inch thick and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 1/2 cups orzo or other small pasta, such as tubettini, ditalini or acine di pepe
  • 3 1/2 cups water
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the mushrooms and leeks and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a bowl.

Step 2    

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the prosciutto to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the prosciutto is lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the pasta and cook for 3 minutes longer. Stir in the mushrooms and leeks.

Step 3    

Add the water to the skillet, season the pasta with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the pasta is al dente and the liquid has been absorbed, about 15 minutes. Stir in the cheese and serve.

