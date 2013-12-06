Mushroom-Orzo Pilaf

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the mushrooms and leeks and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a bowl.

Step 2 Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the prosciutto to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the prosciutto is lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the pasta and cook for 3 minutes longer. Stir in the mushrooms and leeks.