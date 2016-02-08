Apricot-Walnut-Date Power Bars
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12
Kay Chun
March 2016

There is no added sugar in these crunchy, chewy bars from F&W’s Kay Chun. For best flavor, be sure to use the California Blenheim apricots called for below rather than other imported varieties. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups extra-thick rolled oats
  • 1 1/2 cups walnuts
  • 1 cup dried California Blenheim apricots, coarsely chopped (5 ounces)
  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates (8 ounces)
  • 1 cup toasted unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 1/4 cup flax seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a 9-by-9-inch metal pan with plastic wrap.

Step 2    

Spread the oats and walnuts on 2 separate baking sheets; toast until golden, about 8 minutes for the walnuts and 15 minutes for the oats. Let cool, then finely chop the nuts. 

Step 3    

In a food processor, puree the apricots and dates to a paste. Scrape into a medium bowl and stir in the oats, walnuts, coconut, flax seeds and salt. Press the mixture into the prepared pan and chill until firm, about 1 hour. Cut into 12 bars and serve.

Make Ahead

The bars can be refrigerated for 1 week or frozen for 1 month.

