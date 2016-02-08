Apricot-Walnut-Date Power Bars

There is no added sugar in these crunchy, chewy bars from F&W’s Kay Chun. For best flavor, be sure to use the California Blenheim apricots called for below rather than other imported varieties. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a 9-by-9-inch metal pan with plastic wrap.
Spread the oats and walnuts on 2 separate baking sheets; toast until golden, about 8 minutes for the walnuts and 15 minutes for the oats. Let cool, then finely chop the nuts.
In a food processor, puree the apricots and dates to a paste. Scrape into a medium bowl and stir in the oats, walnuts, coconut, flax seeds and salt. Press the mixture into the prepared pan and chill until firm, about 1 hour. Cut into 12 bars and serve.
Author Name: lyn Ian
Review Body: Amazing in every way. Delicious, healthy - make a double batch!
Date Published: 2017-12-07