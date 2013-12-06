Apricot Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Joachim Splichal
July 1997

At Patina, Joachim Splichal serves this refreshing summer dessert soup with the Pistachio Biscotti. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 10 large fresh apricots, pitted and quartered
  • 1 cup dry Champagne, chilled

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium nonreactive saucepan, combine the sugar with 1 cup of water and stir over moderately low heat until the syrup is clear, about 4 minutes. Pour into a heat-proof bowl.

Step 2    

In the same saucepan, cover the apricots with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until pulpy, about 25 minutes. Stir in the syrup.

Step 3    

Strain the apricot soup through a fine sieve into a nonmetallic bowl and refrigerate until chilled or for up to 1 day. Stir in the Champagne just before serving.

Suggested Pairing

A flute of Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec is an ideal partner for Splichal's Apricot Soup, which owes its own hint of effervescence to a splash of dry Champagne.

