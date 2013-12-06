Apricot Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium nonreactive saucepan, combine the sugar with 1 cup of water and stir over moderately low heat until the syrup is clear, about 4 minutes. Pour into a heat-proof bowl.

Step 2 In the same saucepan, cover the apricots with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until pulpy, about 25 minutes. Stir in the syrup.