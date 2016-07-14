Apricot Parfaits with Mascarpone Whipped Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the Cognac with the lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the superfine sugar and a pinch of salt until the sugar dissolves. Add the apricots and mix well; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, using a fork, mix the graham cracker crumbs with the butter, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of superfine sugar until evenly moistened. Press the mixture into clumps and refrigerate until just firm, about 10 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the mascarpone with the heavy cream, confectioners' sugar and vanilla seeds until stiff peaks form.