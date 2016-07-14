Apricot Parfaits with Mascarpone Whipped Cream

There are three simple but spectacular layers in these summery parfaits—none of which involve any cooking whatsoever. Food & Wine's Justin Chapple tosses fresh apricots in brandy, then tops them with creamy whipped mascarpone and a buttery graham cracker crumble. Slideshow: More Parfait Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the Cognac with the lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the superfine sugar and a pinch of salt until the sugar dissolves. Add the apricots and mix well; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
In a medium bowl, using a fork, mix the graham cracker crumbs with the butter, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of superfine sugar until evenly moistened. Press the mixture into clumps and refrigerate until just firm, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the mascarpone with the heavy cream, confectioners' sugar and vanilla seeds until stiff peaks form.
Stir the chopped mint into the apricots. Spoon the apricots and their juices into four 4- to 6-ounce glasses. Top with the mascarpone whipped cream and the crumble and serve right away.
Make Ahead
