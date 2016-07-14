Apricot Parfaits with Mascarpone Whipped Cream
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2016

There are three simple but spectacular layers in these summery parfaits—none of which involve any cooking whatsoever. Food & Wine's Justin Chapple tosses fresh apricots in brandy, then tops them with creamy whipped mascarpone and a buttery graham cracker crumble. Slideshow: More Parfait Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Cognac or other brandy
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons superfine sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 12 apricots—halved, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs (from 4 to 5 crackers)
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup mascarpone
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the Cognac with the lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the superfine sugar and a pinch of salt until the sugar dissolves. Add the apricots and mix well; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, using a fork, mix the graham cracker crumbs with the butter, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of superfine sugar until evenly moistened. Press the mixture into clumps and refrigerate until just firm, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the mascarpone with the heavy cream, confectioners' sugar and vanilla seeds until stiff peaks form.

Step 4    

Stir the chopped mint into the apricots. Spoon the apricots and their juices into four 4- to 6-ounce glasses. Top with the mascarpone whipped cream and the crumble and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The apricots, mascarpone whipped cream and the crumble can be refrigerated separately overnight.

