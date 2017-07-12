Apricot Kolache Filling

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Dried apricots plumped in sweetened orange juice make are delicious when stuffed into kolache, a type of sweet bun. Slideshow: More Apricot Recipes
In a small saucepan, combine the apricots with the orange juice, lemon juice, vanilla and salt. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the apricots have plumped and the liquid coats the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let cool to room temperature.
The apricot filling can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week.
