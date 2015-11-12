Apricot-Ginger Chutney

Step

In a medium saucepan, cook the brown sugar over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until evenly melted and caramelized, 6 to 8 minutes. Pour in the vinegar and stir until the caramel dissolves. Stir in the shallots, ginger, apricot nectar, dried apricots and thyme. Cook over moderately high heat until the shallots and apricots are tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chutney to a small bowl. Stir in the mint and season with salt. Let cool to room temperature before serving.