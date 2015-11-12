Apricot-Ginger Chutney

With its intense gingery flavor, this sweet-and-spicy condiment is fantastic with Jamaican curried goat stew. When fresh apricots become available, feel free to dice some up and stir them in. Slideshow: Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cook the brown sugar over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until evenly melted and caramelized, 6 to 8 minutes. Pour in the vinegar and stir until the caramel dissolves. Stir in the shallots, ginger, apricot nectar, dried apricots and thyme. Cook over moderately high heat until the shallots and apricots are tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chutney to a small bowl. Stir in the mint and season with salt. Let cool to room temperature before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5