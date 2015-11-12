Apricot-Ginger Chutney
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
Adam Schop
December 2015

With its intense gingery flavor, this sweet-and-spicy condiment is fantastic with Jamaican curried goat stew. When fresh apricots become available, feel free to dice some up and stir them in. Slideshow: Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 large shallots, minced (1 cup)
  • 4 ounces fresh ginger, peeled and minced (3/4 cup)
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons apricot nectar
  • 12 dried apricots, minced (1/2 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, cook the brown sugar over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until evenly melted and caramelized, 6 to 8 minutes. Pour in the vinegar and stir until the caramel dissolves. Stir in the shallots, ginger, apricot nectar, dried apricots and thyme. Cook over moderately high heat until the shallots and apricots are tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer the  chutney to a small bowl. Stir in the mint and season with salt. Let cool to room temperature before serving.

Make Ahead

The chutney can be  refrigerated for up to a week. Bring to  room temperature before serving.

