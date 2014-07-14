Apricot Butter
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Food & Wine
August 2014

Fresh apricots become a tangy fruit butter that’s perfect with fresh ricotta and crackers or simple buttered toast. Slideshow: More Apricot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 pounds fresh apricots, halved and pitted
  • 2 cups apricot juice or nectar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • One pinch salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine all of the ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the apricots are very tender, about 15 minutes. Uncover and continue to simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until very thick, about 1 hour.  

Step 2    

Scrape the apricot mixture into a food processor and let cool slightly, then puree until very smooth. Transfer the apricot butter to jars and let cool completely. Close the jars and refrigerate until chilled, about  1 hour.

Make Ahead

The apricot butter can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Serve With

Toast and ricotta.

