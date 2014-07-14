Fresh apricots become a tangy fruit butter that’s perfect with fresh ricotta and crackers or simple buttered toast. Slideshow: More Apricot Recipes
How to Make It
Combine all of the ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the apricots are very tender, about 15 minutes. Uncover and continue to simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until very thick, about 1 hour.
Scrape the apricot mixture into a food processor and let cool slightly, then puree until very smooth. Transfer the apricot butter to jars and let cool completely. Close the jars and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Serve With
Toast and ricotta.
