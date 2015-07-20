Apricot-and-Ricotta Tartines
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2015

Super-ripe tomatoes and grilled apricots get spooned over creamy ricotta in these open-face sandwiches from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Apricot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices of sourdough bread
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 4 apricots, halved and pitted
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 1 cup fresh ricotta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over high heat until toasted and charred in spots, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a work surface.

Step 2    

Brush the apricot halves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill cut side down over high heat until charred on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly, then cut into 1/2-inch wedges.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, toss the apricots with the tomatoes, vinegar, tarragon and the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Season the salad with salt and pepper. Spread the ricotta on the grilled bread and spoon the apricot salad on top. Serve right away.

