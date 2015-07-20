Apricot-and-Ricotta Tartines

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over high heat until toasted and charred in spots, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a work surface.

Step 2 Brush the apricot halves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill cut side down over high heat until charred on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly, then cut into 1/2-inch wedges.