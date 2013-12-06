Apples & Oranges

Tangerine • Philadelphia Tangerine's romantic 60-seat lounge is lit by six candle-filled chandeliers and shrouded by floor-to-ceiling velvet curtains. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
If desired, moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with the orange wedge and coat lightly with Tang. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka and sour apple liqueur and shake well. Strain into the martini glass and garnish with the orange twist.
