Applejack Cocktail

Pegu Club • New York City "Here's the thing about applejack," says Pegu Club owner Audrey Saunders: "It needs some richness with it." Which, in this case, means a Simple Syrup made from raw Demerara sugar. "It's heavier and more flavorful," she says, than syrup made with white sugar. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill two-thirds of a pint glass with ice. Add the applejack, Simple Syrup and bitters. Stir briskly for 30 seconds to chill. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the lemon twist.
