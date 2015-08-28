Apple, Walnut and Quinoa Salad

© Ian Knauer
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk the quinoa into a saucepan of boiling salted water and boil until the grains are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa and let it cool.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, toss together the apples, scallions, vinegar, oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the quinoa and season with salt and pepper to taste. Crumble walnuts over salad and serve.
