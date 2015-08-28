Apple, Walnut and Quinoa Salad
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Quinoa adds an extra filling and healthy punch to a fall salad. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 Red Delicious apple, cored and thinly sliced
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk the quinoa into a saucepan of boiling salted water and boil until the grains are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa and let it cool.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss together the apples, scallions, vinegar, oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the quinoa and season with salt and pepper to taste. Crumble walnuts over salad and serve.

