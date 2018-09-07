Apple Tart with Apricot Glaze 

Frank Stitt, owner of Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham, Alabama, started his culinary education by working for the late great cookbook author Richard Olney in Provence, France. This tart is the final dish in a dinner party menu designed by Stitt and inspired by Olney’s love of seasonal produce and great wine. If you don’t have a tart pan, roll the dough into a 12-inch square and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Top with apples, shingled to the edges, and bake at 375°F until crisp, about 45 minutes.