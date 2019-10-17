Apple-Rum Compote

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together apples, sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon in a large skillet. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until sugar begins to dissolve, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Cook apple mixture in skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Pour rum into a heatproof measuring cup with a pour spout. Remove skillet from heat; turn off burner. Pour rum into skillet. Carefully ignite the fumes just above the rum mixture with a long match. Gently shake skillet until flames extinguish, about 1 minute.

Step 4 Return skillet to heat over medium-high; cook, stirring often, until liquid has almost completely evaporated, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step