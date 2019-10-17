Apple-Rum Compote
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 1/2 cups
By Joanne Chang
November 2019

The apple compote is deeply flavored, smooth, and rich. Use it in this decadent apple-rum spice cake, and serve leftovers with waffles or latkes. A Braeburn or Fuji apple would make a good substitute for McIntosh apples here.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium McIntosh, Braeburn, or Fuji apple, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 5 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) gold rum (such as Bacardí)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together apples, sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon in a large skillet. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until sugar begins to dissolve, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Cook apple mixture in skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Pour rum into a heatproof measuring cup with a pour spout. Remove skillet from heat; turn off burner. Pour rum into skillet. Carefully ignite the fumes just above the rum mixture with a long match. Gently shake skillet until flames extinguish, about 1 minute.

Step 4    

Return skillet to heat over medium-high; cook, stirring often, until liquid has almost completely evaporated, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 5    

Break up apple mixture using a potato masher or fork until mostly smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Set aside at room temperature to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Make Ahead

Compote can be prepared up to 3 days ahead and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator.

