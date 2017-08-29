Apple-Pomegranate Cobbler 
David Cicconi
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Laura Rege
October 2017

This juicy and bright apple cobbler is just the right amount of sweet, with an irresistibly tender and crunchy crust on top. Slideshow: More Cobbler Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups pomegranate juice 
  • 6 Granny Smith apples (3 pounds)—peeled, halved, cored and sliced  1/2 inch thick 
  • 1 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling 
  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 
  • 1 cup cold heavy cream, plus more for brushing 
  • Pomegranate seeds and vanilla ice cream, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Place an 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. In a small saucepan, bring the pomegranate juice to a boil over moderately high heat until reduced to 1/3 cup, about 15 minutes. Pour the juice into a large bowl and fold in the apples, 3/4 cup of the sugar, 1/4 cup of the flour and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Scrape the mixture into the baking dish.

Step 2    

In another large bowl, whisk the remaining 2 cups of flour with the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar, the baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Add the butter and, using a pastry cutter or  2 knives, cut the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles very coarse crumbs, with some pieces the size of small peas. Gently stir in the  1 cup of cream just to combine. 

Step 3    

Gather the topping into small clumps and scatter over the apple filling. Brush the topping with cream and sprinkle generously with sugar. Bake the cobbler for 60 to 70 minutes, or until the filling is bubbling and the topping is golden. Tent  with foil if the crust browns too quickly. Let cool for 20 minutes. Serve sprinkled with pomegranate seeds and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Make Ahead

To bake the cobbler in individual portions, spoon the batter into 4 miniature skillets (2-cup capacity). Bake for 50 minutes.

