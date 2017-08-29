Apple-Pomegranate Cobbler 

Author Name: Kim Chartrand

Review Body: This cobbler is delicious and the pomegranate reduction infuses it with such great flavor. The cobbler crust is tasty too. I did a couple of modifications: I used 1/2 cup red wine and 1 1/2 cups pomegranate juice for the reduction. It took longer to reduce than the 15 minutes mentioned but it often is like that for me in recipes. I used a mix of green apples (granny smith and gravenstein). I used 1/4 cup less sugar for the filling. I used turbinado sugar for the final sugar topping prior to baking. I served the chicken, sourdough, and bacon sheet pan entree (Oct. 2017 issue) for dinner with this as dessert! Oh man!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-09-23