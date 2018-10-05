Apple Pie à la Mode  Ice Cream Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cookies Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 4 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, cream of tartar, and salt in a medium bowl. Combine shortening, butter, and 1 cup granulated sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low; beat in egg, egg yolk, and vanilla bean paste until incorporated. Gradually add flour mixture, beating just until dough comes together.

Step 2 Whisk together cinnamon and remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in a shallow bowl. Shape dough into 42 (1-inch) balls. Dredge balls in cinnamon mixture, and arrange 3 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake cookies in preheated oven in the upper and lower thirds of oven, until light golden around edges, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer cookies on baking sheets to wire racks to cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 Make the filling Melt butter with olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add bay leaf, and cook 15 seconds. Stir in apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are very soft and begin to caramelize, about 25 minutes. Scrape apples onto a baking sheet or large plate to cool completely; discard bay leaf.