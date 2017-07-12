Apple Pie Filling

This super-easy filling is great for pie and turnovers. It also serves as a nice warm topping to spoon over vanilla or butter-pecan ice cream. Slideshow: More Apple Pie Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the apples, sugar and cinnamon and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender and the mixture is thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle in the cornstarch and simmer, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Scrape the filling into a medium bowl and let cool slightly before using or serving.
Author Name: DavidOntoine
Review Body: I am an apple pie fan and this filling is amazing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-25