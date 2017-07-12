Apple Pie Filling
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : About 2 1/2 cups
Kay Chun

This super-easy filling is great for pie and turnovers. It also serves as a nice warm topping to spoon over vanilla or butter-pecan ice cream. Slideshow: More Apple Pie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 5 Golden Delicious apples (about 2 pounds)—halved, cored, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the apples, sugar and cinnamon and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender and the mixture is thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle in the cornstarch and simmer, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Scrape the filling into a medium bowl and let cool slightly before using or serving.

Make Ahead

The filling can be refrigerated overnight.

