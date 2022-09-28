Hawksmoor Apple Martini

Combine sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Pour apple eau-de-vie, pear eau-de-vie, Lillet Blanc, verjus, malic acid eau-de-vie, and 2-to-1 simple syrup in a cocktail mixing glass, and fill nearly to the top with ice cubes. Stir mixture until well combined and chilled and ice is slightly melted, about 20 seconds. Strain into a Nick and Nora cocktail glass. Garnish with an edible apple blossom flower.