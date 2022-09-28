Hawksmoor Apple Martini

Be the first to rate & review!

Adam Montgomerie, bar manager of English steakhouse Hawksmoor's buzzy outpost in New York City, has a smart and elevated riff on the appletini. Think of the Hawksmoor Apple Martini as the love child between the nostalgic, sweet appletini of the 1990s and the booze-forward dry martini that sweet-up drink is derived from. In place of apple liqueur and sour mix, this recipe calls for the highest quality eau-de-vie — a clear fruit brandy — and a splash of homemade malic acid eau-de-vie that delivers a crisp apple finish. Malic acid is an organic acid found in fruit that is often used as an additive in beverages and desserts to give a richer aroma and clean acidic flavor. "The idea was to do a more modern, more elegant version," Montgomerie says. "The eau de vies are very good quality. There is no citrus: The malic acid gives you that fresh, bright green apple bite but keeps things clean. And the drink itself is clear, which is a nice surprise. It looks like a classic martini."

By Adam Montgomerie
Published on September 28, 2022
Hawksmoor Apple Martini
Photo: Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Melissa Gray / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Malic Acid Eau-De-Vie

  • ½ cup (4 ounces) apple eau-de-vie (such as Neversink)

  • 2 teaspoons malic acid

2-To-1 Simple Syrup

  • 1 cup granulated sugar

  • ½ cup water

Martini

  • 3 ½ tablespoons (1 3/4 ounces) apple eau-de-vie (such as Neversink)

  • 1 ½ tablespoons (3/4 ounce) pear eau-de-vie (such as Clear Creek)

  • 1 ½ tablespoons (3/4 ounce) Lillet Blanc

  • ¾ teaspoon verjus (such as Wolffer Estate)

  • ¾ teaspoon malic acid eau-de-vie

  • ¾ teaspoon 2-to-1 simple syrup

  • Edible apple blossom flower (optional)

Directions

Make the malic acid eau-de-vie:

  1. Combine apple eau-de-vie and malic acid in a small bowl; stir until malic acid is fully dissolved.

Make the simple syrup:

  1. Combine sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  2. Pour apple eau-de-vie, pear eau-de-vie, Lillet Blanc, verjus, malic acid eau-de-vie, and 2-to-1 simple syrup in a cocktail mixing glass, and fill nearly to the top with ice cubes. Stir mixture until well combined and chilled and ice is slightly melted, about 20 seconds. Strain into a Nick and Nora cocktail glass. Garnish with an edible apple blossom flower.

Make Ahead

Malic acid eau-de-vie can be made up to 1 month in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator. Simple syrup may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

Note

Find malic acid online at modernistpantry.com.

Related Articles
Rosemary Gimlet
What Is the Bartender's Golden Ratio?
Frosé
Frosé
6 hrs 10 mins
A fizz made with cocchi americano
Cocchi Americano Is a Hit With Bartenders For a Reason
spiked-apple-cider-blog1118.jpg
3 Delicious Ways to Spike Your Apple Cider
Sour Cherry Mezcal Margarita
Sour Cherry Mezcal Margarita
45 mins
FWX ZU COMPOSITE BOTTLE
3 Cocktails to Make with Bison Grass Vodka
Daiquiri
Simple Syrup
FWX 3 COCKTAILS CHERRY HEERING
3 Cocktails We Love with Cherry Heering
Elderflower Liqueur Cocktails
3 Elderflower Cocktails to Make with Fleur de Sureau Sauvage
The Difference Between Red and White Wine
What's the Difference Between Red and White Wine?
Boozy Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
12 Frozen Cocktail Recipes to Sip All Summer Long
sangue-morlacco-cocktails-1
Break Out The Cherry Liqueur For These Fall Cocktail Recipes
Pisco Sour
Pisco Sour
25 mins
Halo Halo Cocktail
Halo-Halo Cocktail
25 mins
Raspberry Hibiscus Sorbet
Raspberry-Hibiscus Sorbet
2 hrs
FWX LIQUOR CABINET ROULETTE GM 1
3 Classy Cocktails to Show Off Your Grand Marnier