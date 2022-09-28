Spirits Martinis Hawksmoor Apple Martini Be the first to rate & review! Adam Montgomerie, bar manager of English steakhouse Hawksmoor's buzzy outpost in New York City, has a smart and elevated riff on the appletini. Think of the Hawksmoor Apple Martini as the love child between the nostalgic, sweet appletini of the 1990s and the booze-forward dry martini that sweet-up drink is derived from. In place of apple liqueur and sour mix, this recipe calls for the highest quality eau-de-vie — a clear fruit brandy — and a splash of homemade malic acid eau-de-vie that delivers a crisp apple finish. Malic acid is an organic acid found in fruit that is often used as an additive in beverages and desserts to give a richer aroma and clean acidic flavor. "The idea was to do a more modern, more elegant version," Montgomerie says. "The eau de vies are very good quality. There is no citrus: The malic acid gives you that fresh, bright green apple bite but keeps things clean. And the drink itself is clear, which is a nice surprise. It looks like a classic martini." By Adam Montgomerie Published on September 28, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Melissa Gray / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients Malic Acid Eau-De-Vie ½ cup (4 ounces) apple eau-de-vie (such as Neversink) 2 teaspoons malic acid 2-To-1 Simple Syrup 1 cup granulated sugar ½ cup water Martini 3 ½ tablespoons (1 3/4 ounces) apple eau-de-vie (such as Neversink) 1 ½ tablespoons (3/4 ounce) pear eau-de-vie (such as Clear Creek) 1 ½ tablespoons (3/4 ounce) Lillet Blanc ¾ teaspoon verjus (such as Wolffer Estate) ¾ teaspoon malic acid eau-de-vie ¾ teaspoon 2-to-1 simple syrup Edible apple blossom flower (optional) Directions Make the malic acid eau-de-vie: Combine apple eau-de-vie and malic acid in a small bowl; stir until malic acid is fully dissolved. Make the simple syrup: Combine sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Pour apple eau-de-vie, pear eau-de-vie, Lillet Blanc, verjus, malic acid eau-de-vie, and 2-to-1 simple syrup in a cocktail mixing glass, and fill nearly to the top with ice cubes. Stir mixture until well combined and chilled and ice is slightly melted, about 20 seconds. Strain into a Nick and Nora cocktail glass. Garnish with an edible apple blossom flower. Make Ahead Malic acid eau-de-vie can be made up to 1 month in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator. Simple syrup may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks. Note Find malic acid online at modernistpantry.com. Rate it Print