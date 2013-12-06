Apple Giver

"Mocktails are a fun challenge. The goal is to re-create the thrill and complexity of a cocktail," says John deBary. His nonalcoholic revamp of an apple cocktail replaces Calvados with apple cider, but keeps the brown sugar-fig syrup. Slideshows: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the cider, fig syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the lemon twist.
Notes
The bitters here are alcohol-based. For a completely nonalcoholic cocktail, leave them out.
