Apple-Ginger Crostata
John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves :
Justin Chapple
October 2016

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes quick work of a simple apple crostata by using a sheet of store-bought puff pastry as the base. To give the apples a little boost of flavor, he tosses them with lemon juice and fresh ginger, then brushes the finished tart with apricot preserves. Slideshow: Fruit Pies & Tarts

Ingredients

  • One 14- to 16-ounce sheet of puff pastry, thawed if frozen
  • 2 red apples, such as Honeycrisp or Pink Lady, thinly sliced crosswise and seeded
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons apricot preserves mixed with 1 teaspoon water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Unfold the sheet of puff pastry on the prepared baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss the apple slices with the sugar, lemon juice, ginger and salt until well coated. Arrange the slices in slightly overlapping rows on the pastry, leaving a 1/2-inch border all around.

Step 3    

Bake in the center of the oven for about 30 minutes, until the pastry is puffed and golden. Immediately brush the crostata with the apricot preserves. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The crostata can be baked earlier in the day and rewarmed before serving.

