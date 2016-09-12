Apple-Ginger Crostata

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes quick work of a simple apple crostata by using a sheet of store-bought puff pastry as the base. To give the apples a little boost of flavor, he tosses them with lemon juice and fresh ginger, then brushes the finished tart with apricot preserves. Slideshow: Fruit Pies & Tarts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Unfold the sheet of puff pastry on the prepared baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss the apple slices with the sugar, lemon juice, ginger and salt until well coated. Arrange the slices in slightly overlapping rows on the pastry, leaving a 1/2-inch border all around.
Bake in the center of the oven for about 30 minutes, until the pastry is puffed and golden. Immediately brush the crostata with the apricot preserves. Serve warm.
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: The ginger gives a great taste!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-12