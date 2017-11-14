Apple-Cucumber Mignonette
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Justin Chapple

This mignonette from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple has the textural sensation of the classic sauce but with a craveable apple and herb flavor.  Slideshow: More Apple Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1/4 Pink Lady or Honeycrisp apple, cored and minced
  • 1 Persian cucumber, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives
  • 1 teaspoon coarsely ground white pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, whisk together everything except the salt. Season the mignonette with salt, cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Make Ahead

The mignonette can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Shucked oysters and chilled cooked lobster tails and shrimp.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up