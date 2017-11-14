Apple-Cucumber Mignonette

John Kernick
This mignonette from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple has the textural sensation of the classic sauce but with a craveable apple and herb flavor. Slideshow: More Apple Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, whisk together everything except the salt. Season the mignonette with salt, cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
Make Ahead
The mignonette can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Serve With
Shucked oysters and chilled cooked lobster tails and shrimp.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5