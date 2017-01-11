Apple Cobbler

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, toss the apples with 1 tablespoon of the flour, 3/4 cup of the granulated sugar, the dark brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg. Scrape the apples into a 3-quart oval baking dish.

Step 2

In a food processor, pulse the remaining 3/4 cup of flour and 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar with the cornmeal, baking powder and salt until combined. Add the butter and pulse until pea-size pieces form, about 30 seconds. Add 3/4 cup of the heavy cream and pulse until moist crumbs form. Scrape the crumbs into a medium bowl, stir with a rubber spatula until evenly moistened, then sprinkle over the apples. Brush the topping with the remaining 2 tablespoons of cream and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar.