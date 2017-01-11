Apple Cobbler
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Anna Painter

Cornmeal lends a sunny color and great flavor to the buttery topping for this homey apple cobbler. Eat it warm with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. Slideshow: More Cobbler Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 Granny Smith apples (3 1/2 pounds)—peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspooon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream, chilled
  • 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, toss the apples with 1 tablespoon of the flour, 3/4 cup of the granulated sugar, the dark brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg. Scrape the apples into a 3-quart oval baking dish.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the remaining 3/4 cup of flour and 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar with the cornmeal, baking powder and salt until combined. Add the butter and pulse until pea-size pieces form, about 30 seconds. Add 3/4 cup of the heavy cream and pulse until moist crumbs form. Scrape the crumbs into a medium bowl, stir with a rubber spatula until evenly moistened, then sprinkle over the apples. Brush the topping with the remaining 2 tablespoons of cream and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar.

Step 3    

Bake the cobbler for about 50 minutes, until the topping is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

