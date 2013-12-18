Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

Warm, fragrant and spiced with cinnamon apples, this wonderful quinoa breakfast bowl is a great way to start the morning. Slideshow: Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 medium tart apple, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar (plus additional for topping)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk up to a near simmer. Stir in the quinoa and reduce the heat to low.

Step 2    

Gently simmer for about 20 minutes or until the quinoa is tender, stirring frequently and making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot to keep the milk from burning. Remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the apple slices and cook for 2 minutes or until soft. Stir in the water, brown sugar and cinnamon. Cook for an additional 2 minutes or until the liquid thickens.

Step 4    

Divide the quinoa between the serving bowls and spoon the apples and any remaining juices on top of the quinoa and serve.

