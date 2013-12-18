Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk up to a near simmer. Stir in the quinoa and reduce the heat to low.

Step 2 Gently simmer for about 20 minutes or until the quinoa is tender, stirring frequently and making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot to keep the milk from burning. Remove from the heat.

Step 3 Meanwhile, melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the apple slices and cook for 2 minutes or until soft. Stir in the water, brown sugar and cinnamon. Cook for an additional 2 minutes or until the liquid thickens.