Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
Photo © Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Phoebe Lapine
August 2015

These healthy wheat-free pancakes features a mixture of almond and white rice flour, as well as relatively little milk to create a thick, fluffy texture. Slideshow: More Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup almond milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more for serving
  • 2/3 cup white rice flour
  • 1 cup almond meal
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup coarsely grated apple (from 2 small Granny Smith apples)
  • Coconut oil or butter, for greasing

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla and maple syrup. Stir in the flour, almond meal, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Fold in the apple.

Step 2    

Place a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-low heat. Lightly grease it with oil or butter. Add the batter to the pan, 1/4 cup for each pancake. You’ll make 2-3 at a time depending on the size of your pan. Cook 2 minutes, or until small bubbles start to appear on the surface. Flip the pancakes and cook for another 2 minutes, until firm and lightly browned.

Step 3    

Serve the pancakes with maple syrup and garnish with a dash of cinnamon and some apple slices.

