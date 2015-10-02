Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla and maple syrup. Stir in the flour, almond meal, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Fold in the apple.

Step 2

Place a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-low heat. Lightly grease it with oil or butter. Add the batter to the pan, 1/4 cup for each pancake. You’ll make 2-3 at a time depending on the size of your pan. Cook 2 minutes, or until small bubbles start to appear on the surface. Flip the pancakes and cook for another 2 minutes, until firm and lightly browned.