Apple Cider–Ginger Shrub

In a blender, combine the chopped apples, ginger, vinegar and 1 tablespoon of water and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve, pressing on the solids.

Step 2

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add half of the apple-ginger juice and shake well. Strain into 2 coupe glasses and top each with a splash of seltzer. Repeat with the remaining apple-ginger juice and more seltzer. Garnish with apple slices and serve.