Apple Cider–Ginger Shrub
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

This shrub (a sweet vinegar-based syrup) from F&W’s Kay Chun is sweet and zippy and as good for a party as it is for a hangover. Slideshow: Fall Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Pink Lady apples, chopped into 1-inch pieces, plus thin slices for garnish
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons unpasteurized apple cider vinegar
  • Ice
  • Chilled seltzer, for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the chopped apples, ginger, vinegar and 1 tablespoon of water and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve, pressing on the solids. 

Step 2    

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add half of the apple-ginger juice and shake well. Strain into 2 coupe glasses and top each with a splash of seltzer. Repeat with the remaining apple-ginger juice and more seltzer. Garnish with apple slices and serve.

