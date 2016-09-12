Apple Cider–Ginger Shrub

Con Poulos
This shrub (a sweet vinegar-based syrup) from F&W’s Kay Chun is sweet and zippy and as good for a party as it is for a hangover. Slideshow: Fall Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender, combine the chopped apples, ginger, vinegar and 1 tablespoon of water and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve, pressing on the solids.
Step 2
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add half of the apple-ginger juice and shake well. Strain into 2 coupe glasses and top each with a splash of seltzer. Repeat with the remaining apple-ginger juice and more seltzer. Garnish with apple slices and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5