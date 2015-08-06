Apple, Cheddar, and Onion Quesadillas
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
May 2014

The festive blend of flavors in these quesadillas will liven up any lunch. Enjoy these outside for a late summer or early fall picnic. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 large sweet apple, such as Fuji or Honeycrisp
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese (about 2 cups)
  • 4 eight-inch flour tortillas
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the onions are beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Add the water and cook until it has evaporated and the onion is very tender and lightly caramelized, about 10 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2    

Dice the apple into 1/2-inch chunks and toss with the lemon juice.

Step 3    

Arrange the tortillas on a work surface and top each tortilla with cheese, apple and onion. Fold each tortilla in half to make 4 quesadillas.

Step 4    

In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the quesadillas and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Add more oil to the skillet if necessary. Serve immediately.

