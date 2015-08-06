Apple, Cheddar, and Onion Quesadillas

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the onions are beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Add the water and cook until it has evaporated and the onion is very tender and lightly caramelized, about 10 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2 Dice the apple into 1/2-inch chunks and toss with the lemon juice.

Step 3 Arrange the tortillas on a work surface and top each tortilla with cheese, apple and onion. Fold each tortilla in half to make 4 quesadillas.