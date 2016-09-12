Apple-Caramel Sundaes

John Kernick
When apples are in season, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple chops them up and mixes them into a buttery brown sugar caramel. Slideshow: Apple Desserts
How to Make It
Step
In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the apples and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Add the heavy cream, sugar and salt and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and julienned apples.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Rewarm gently in the microwave at 15-second intervals.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: The problem with this recipe is that its got too much going on
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-07