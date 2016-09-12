Apple-Caramel Sundaes
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2016

When apples are in season, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple chops them up and mixes them into a buttery brown sugar caramel. Slideshow: Apple Desserts

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples, peeled, halved, cored and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and julienned fresh apples, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the apples and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Add the heavy cream, sugar and salt and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and julienned apples.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Rewarm gently in the microwave at 15-second intervals.

