Apple Cake with Cranberries

For his moist and buttery upside-down cake, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple layers apples with cranberries and brown sugar, then tops them with a fantastic sour cream batter. Slideshow: Delicious Cakes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper. Arrange the apple slices in the cake pan in 2 circles and scatter the cranberries around the edge of the pan. Sprinkle the brown sugar on top.
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar, sour cream and vanilla until smooth. Beat in the flour, butter, baking powder and salt. Scrape the batter into the cake pan and smooth the surface with a spatula.
Bake the cake for about 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool for 15 minutes, then invert onto a platter. Cut into wedges and serve warm.
Make Ahead
