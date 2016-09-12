Apple Cake with Cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper. Arrange the apple slices in the cake pan in 2 circles and scatter the cranberries around the edge of the pan. Sprinkle the brown sugar on top.

Step 2 In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar, sour cream and vanilla until smooth. Beat in the flour, butter, baking powder and salt. Scrape the batter into the cake pan and smooth the surface with a spatula.