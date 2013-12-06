Apple-Brined Turkey

How to Make It

Step 1 Brine the Turkey In a pot, combine all of the ingredients except the turkey and add 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and add 12 cups of cold water. Let stand until cool. Add the turkey and refrigerate for 12 hours.

Step 2 Brine the Turkey Set a rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Remove the turkey from the brine and transfer it to the prepared rack; pat the turkey dry with paper towels and refrigerate it uncovered for 12 hours.

Step 3 Make the Herb Butter In a medium bowl, blend all of the ingredients except the salt and pepper.

Step 4 Make the Herb Butter Set a clean rack over a clean baking sheet and set a large rack in a large roasting pan. Gently separate the turkey skin from the breast meat. Rub half of the herb butter over the breast meat under the skin. Spread the remaining herb butter all over the skin of the breast and legs; season with salt and pepper. Set the breast in the prepared roasting pan and tuck the wings under it. Transfer the legs to the prepared baking sheet. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.