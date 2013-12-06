Apple-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Chris Lilly
June 2011

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and coarsely shredded
  • 3 tablespoons bourbon
  • 2 cups store-bought smoky Kansas City–style barbecue sauce

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the apple and cook until the moisture has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add the bourbon and cook until nearly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in the sauce and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Use or refrigerate for up to 1 month.

