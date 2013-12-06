Apple, Bacon, and Cabbage Slaw

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Up the ante in your cabbage slaw with the addition of juicy chopped apples and savory, crispy bacon. Slideshow: Cabbage Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, bacon, apples, sunflower seeds, and parsley.
Step 2
In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, brown sugar, and pepper.
Step 3
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill and serve.
