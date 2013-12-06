Apple, Bacon, and Cabbage Slaw
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2013

Up the ante in your cabbage slaw with the addition of juicy chopped apples and savory, crispy bacon. Slideshow: Cabbage Recipes

  • 6 cups shredded cabbage
  • 3 strips bacon, cooked crisp and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 2 medium apples, cored and chopped
  • 1/4 cup toasted sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, bacon, apples, sunflower seeds, and parsley.

In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, brown sugar, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill and serve.

