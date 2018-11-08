Apple and Olive Oil Bundt Cake

At Coyle’s Bakeshop in Seattle, chef-owner Rachael Coyle always keeps a Bundt cake or two in the case. This autumnal version, an adaptation of an Italian apple cake, is moist and light, fragrant with freshly ground spices and studded with chunks of fruit. In the spring, substitute fresh rhubarb for the apples. Coyle’s collection of vintage Bundt pans were a staple of 1960s home baking and offer a decorative flair. To show off the cake’s fluting, she dusts it with powdered sugar and tops it off with a dollop of whipped cream.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously grease and flour a 14-cup Bundt pan. Heat cardamom pods in a small skillet over medium, stirring often, until lightly toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. When cool enough to handle, crack open outer shells, and transfer small brown seeds to a mortar and pestle. Discard shells. Crush seeds until finely ground; set aside.
Place granulated sugar, eggs, egg yolks, and salt in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium speed until mixture is light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in orange zest, vanilla, and ground cardamom, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. With mixer running on medium speed, gradually add olive oil in a slow, steady stream, slowing pour as necessary to ensure oil is fully incorporated.
Sift flour and baking powder over egg mixture. Using a rubber spatula, fold in flour mixture until almost completely incorporated; add apples, and fold just until combined. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Transfer cake in pan to a wire rack, and let cool 30 minutes. Invert cake onto wire rack, and cool completely, about 2 hours. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, and serve with whipped cream.
Notes
Cake may be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored at room temperature up to 2 days.