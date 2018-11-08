Apple and Olive Oil Bundt Cake

At Coyle’s Bakeshop in Seattle, chef-owner Rachael Coyle always keeps a Bundt cake or two in the case. This autumnal version, an adaptation of an Italian apple cake, is moist and light, fragrant with freshly ground spices and studded with chunks of fruit. In the spring, substitute fresh rhubarb for the apples. Coyle’s collection of vintage Bundt pans were a staple of 1960s home baking and offer a decorative flair. To show off the cake’s fluting, she dusts it with powdered sugar and tops it off with a dollop of whipped cream.