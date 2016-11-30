Appellation Cooler

"I want to give the white wine spritzer its rightful place in the cocktail world," says New York City bartender Natasha David. She upgrades the oft-diluted, lightweight drink with basil-infused vermouth and Cocci Americano, a bitter aperitif wine. Her pro tip: "Make sure to eat those punch-soaked cucumber slices!" Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.