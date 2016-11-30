Appellation Cooler

"I want to give the white wine spritzer its rightful place in the cocktail world," says New York City bartender Natasha David. She upgrades the oft-diluted, lightweight drink with basil-infused vermouth and Cocci Americano, a bitter aperitif wine. Her pro tip: "Make sure to eat those punch-soaked cucumber slices!" Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a pitcher, combine the wine, Cocchi Americano, Basil Vermouth and apricot liqueur. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. Stir in the sparkline wine and garnish with the cucumber slices. Serve in chilled white wine glasses.
Notes
In a jar, combine 1 cup loosely packed basil sprigs with 8 ounces Dolin blanc vermouth. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Strain into another jar and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes 8 ounces.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Is that a ball of ice?
Date Published: 2017-07-06