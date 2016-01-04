Antipasto Salad with Salami & Green Olive–Marinated Bocconcini

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, mix the green olive tapenade with the chopped peperoncini and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the bocconcini and toss well.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the red wine vinegar, garlic and oregano. Whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and season the dressing with salt and pepper.