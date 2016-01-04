Antipasto Salad with Salami & Green Olive–Marinated Bocconcini
Active Time
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Nancy Silverton

Inspired by the antipasti at Italian-American restaurants, Silverton developed a sophisticated version for her cookbook A Twist of the Wrist. It features shredded iceberg lettuce, salami and petite mozzarella balls (bocconcini), which she loves because each is a perfect little bite.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons jarred green olive tapenade
  • 1/4 cup peperoncini—stemmed, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups bocconcini (about 9 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 small head of iceberg lettuce—halved, cored and finely shredded (4 cups)
  • 6 ounces thinly sliced Genoa salami, cut into thin strips (1 1/2 cups)
  • 6 small basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup pitted green olives, such as Picholine

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix the green olive tapenade with the chopped peperoncini and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the bocconcini and toss well. 

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the red wine vinegar, garlic and oregano. Whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the shredded lettuce and salami. Add the marinatedbocconcini and half of the dressing and toss well. Transfer the antipasto salad to a platter and top with the basil and olives. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the salad and serve. 

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Frothy, berry-scented Lambrusco.

