Antipasto Salad with Salami & Green Olive–Marinated Bocconcini

Inspired by the antipasti at Italian-American restaurants, Silverton developed a sophisticated version for her cookbook A Twist of the Wrist. It features shredded iceberg lettuce, salami and petite mozzarella balls (bocconcini), which she loves because each is a perfect little bite.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
In a medium bowl, mix the green olive tapenade with the chopped peperoncini and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the bocconcini and toss well.
In a small bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the red wine vinegar, garlic and oregano. Whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and season the dressing with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the shredded lettuce and salami. Add the marinatedbocconcini and half of the dressing and toss well. Transfer the antipasto salad to a platter and top with the basil and olives. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the salad and serve.
Author Name: Linda Romanos Shimkus
Review Body: I added quartered grape tomatoes for a little color and extra taste. Everyone loved it.
Date Published: 2017-01-19