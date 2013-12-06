Antipasto Pasta
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
December 2012

This hearty, fast and easy pasta is a terrific combination of spicy, salty, sweet and briny flavors. Slideshow: More Fast Pastas

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces fettuccine
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 2-ounce can anchovies, drained and chopped
  • 4 small garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound broccoli—cut into small florets, stems peeled and coarsely shredded
  • 1/4 cup chopped hot Peppadew peppers
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta just until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the anchovies and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the broccoli florets and stems and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water, cover and cook until the broccoli is tender but still bright green, about 2 minutes. Mash the broccoli coarsely.

Step 3    

Add the pasta, Peppadews and the 1/2 cup of Parmigiano to the skillet and toss. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of pasta water and cook, tossing, until the pasta is coated with a light sauce, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and serve in bowls, passing extra Parmigiano on the side.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up