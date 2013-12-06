Antipasto Pasta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta just until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2 In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the anchovies and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the broccoli florets and stems and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water, cover and cook until the broccoli is tender but still bright green, about 2 minutes. Mash the broccoli coarsely.